ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Port Authority sets record loading 7,639 metric tonnes of cargo

December 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority registered a record quantity of 7,639 metric tonnes with a gang hook output of 637 MT Calcined Alumina in bulk of M/S. Utkal Alumina International Ltd was loaded into MV HPC Future Vessel at East Quay-3 on December 1 duly surpassing its own record quantity of 7,549 MT, during November 30 this year.

This is a remarkable hat-trick performance by the Stevedores M/s. Sravan Shipping Services Pvt Ltd, and M/s. Eshwar Shipping Services being the Steamer Agents for the vessel which is an all time record during the year 2023-24.

M. Angamuthu, Chairperson, VPA, said that VPA Management would extend its support and added that many more records would be made in the years to come.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US