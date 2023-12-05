Visakhapatnam Port Authority sets record loading 7,639 metric tonnes of cargo

December 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Port Authority registered a record quantity of 7,639 metric tonnes with a gang hook output of 637 MT Calcined Alumina in bulk of M/S. Utkal Alumina International Ltd was loaded into MV HPC Future Vessel at East Quay-3 on December 1 duly surpassing its own record quantity of 7,549 MT, during November 30 this year.

This is a remarkable hat-trick performance by the Stevedores M/s. Sravan Shipping Services Pvt Ltd, and M/s. Eshwar Shipping Services being the Steamer Agents for the vessel which is an all time record during the year 2023-24.

M. Angamuthu, Chairperson, VPA, said that VPA Management would extend its support and added that many more records would be made in the years to come.