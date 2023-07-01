ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Port Authority sets new record with 63,256 TEUs throughput in June

July 01, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

VPA is the leading port in the country with a share of 26.36% in the marine products export segment alone

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), with a record throughput of 63,256 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in June, has set the highest container handling ever recorded in a month, duly surpassing the previous best container handling throughput of 61,468 TEUs performed in May last, according to a release here on Saturday.

Commodities like rice, maize, ferro, frozen seafood, chemicals and pharmaceuticals and metals made the achievement of the port possible, the release added.

VPA is the leading port in the country with a share of 26.36% in the marine products export segment alone. VPA achieved 73.73 MMTs of cargo throughput in financial year 2023 securing fourth position amongst all major ports and stood second in the East Coast of India, the release said.

