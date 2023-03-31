Visakhapatnam Port Authority set record by handling 73.75 million tonnes of cargo in the financial year, says Chairman

March 31, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) K. Rama Mohan Rao announced that the port has handled 73.75 million tonnes of cargo in the financial year, which is a record and has happened for the first time in the last 90 years of its history.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Rama Mohan Rao said that when he had taken over as the chairman during November 2019, the port was handling 65 million tonnes of cargo per annum and they had put in a lot of efforts to increase the cargo handling capacity. He said that various development works were taken up to increase the cargo handling capacity in the inner harbour. The West Q – 6 block was closed since the last two years due to some problems. “We have operated it again and it helped us to handle 1.5 million tonne more cargo earning an additional income of ₹65 crore. This apart, EQ 1 berth (Adani Berth) was not making much operations. We focussed on it and increased cargo handling. This earned us an additional ₹54 crore,” he said.

‘Steps taken to tackle pollution’

The VPA chairman also said that since the last three-and-half years, they have taken adequate steps to tackle pollution which was once an issue and there is a significant change these days.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The VPA has adopted mechanical dust separation system. We ensured that trucks ferrying goods are being covered completely. The VPA is also constructing covered sheds with a budget of ₹150 to ₹200 crore to store coal, iron and others. They will be operational in the next two to three months. A number of old buildings spread over 50 acres of port lands were cleaned. This gave a space of about 42,000 sq.metres to accommodate cargo,” he said.

Mr. Rama Mohan Rao said that the VPA has focussed on its lands which were lying vacant. He said that the VPA has never sold any land, but has given it on lease or on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. “This will help to generate employment and increase the economy further taking forward development in Visakhapatnam,” he said.

He said that about 50 acres of land was reclaimed by the VPA by clearing the large-scale debris and is now being used for storage of coal and iron ore. A land which was lying vacant near Port Hospital was given on lease for a period of 30 years for which the agency has paid about ₹125 crore.

“About 30 acres of VPA land was once being used for dumping of debris. We spoke to the municipal corporation and ensured they take up land-filling,” he said.

He also said that fishing harbour is being developed with a budget of ₹150 crore.

“In the next five to 10 years, there is a need to increase covered storage in the VPA in the view of environment protection. Last year, we have planted one lakh saplings and would plant more in the coming years. We have a 10 MW solar power plant, Sewage Treatment Plant. We also need to strengthen drainage system to compete with other ports and also focus on digitisation,” the VPA chairman said.