Visakhapatnam Port Authority inks MoU with HPCL for construction of two additional breasting dolphins

July 12, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Vishakhapatnam Port Authority and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited on Wednesday, for the construction of two additional breasting dolphins at OSTT Berth for handling medium range vessels.

The cost of the project is estimated at around ₹13.36 crore, which will enhance the capacity of berth from 8.23 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) to 15 MMPTA.

The facility would commission within 18 months of period from the date of issue of work order.

The MoU was signed by VPA Chairperson M. Angamuthu, and Singupalli Hari Prasad, Chief General Manager-Retail of HPCL.

The signing ceremony was attended by the heads of departments concerned from the VPA and the HPCL.

T. Venu Gopal, Secretary, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, was also present.

