Visakhapatnam Port Authority inks MoU with APGBC to reduce air pollution

September 30, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

An MoU was signed between Visakhapatnam Port Authority and Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation(APGBC) here on Saturday.

The port chairman M. Angamuthu said that the MoU was signed to curtail the air pollution and carbon credits and to provide better environment in the vicinity of Visakhapatnam Port.

The corporation will improve the green belts in and around the areas of VPA, providing greenery at the meridians and junctions. Office premises will be provided with landscapes appropriately wherever necessary and make the office premises beautiful, he added.

