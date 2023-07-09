ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Port Authority creates a new record in container handling

July 09, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) created a new record on July 8 (Saturday), according to a release here on Sunday.

The VPA achieved the milestone of highest container handling ever recorded in a single day from a single voyage (ship) in its container terminal.

Visakha Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd, the PPP/BOT operator of the VPA, handled the highest parcel size of 4,035 TEUs containers in a single voyage called through MSC Gaida. This was the highest TEUs record in a single voyage surpassing the previous best of 3,921 TEUs from MV MSC Aldi lll ship in December 2021.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

VPA chairman M. Angamuthu appreciated the officials and the terminal operator for achieving the new record. He also advised the port employees to work as a team to scale new heights.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US