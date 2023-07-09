Visakhapatnam Port Authority creates a new record in container handling

July 09, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) created a new record on July 8 (Saturday), according to a release here on Sunday.

The VPA achieved the milestone of highest container handling ever recorded in a single day from a single voyage (ship) in its container terminal.

Visakha Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd, the PPP/BOT operator of the VPA, handled the highest parcel size of 4,035 TEUs containers in a single voyage called through MSC Gaida. This was the highest TEUs record in a single voyage surpassing the previous best of 3,921 TEUs from MV MSC Aldi lll ship in December 2021.

VPA chairman M. Angamuthu appreciated the officials and the terminal operator for achieving the new record. He also advised the port employees to work as a team to scale new heights.