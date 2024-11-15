ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Port Authority conducts high-level meet to strengthen inter-ministerial collaboration

Published - November 15, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level review meeting on ‘NAVIC Cell 21’ focussing on key inter-ministerial issues was organised by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) here on Friday. The meeting was chaired by VPA chairperson M. Angamuthu. Officials from the Ministry and other stakeholder organisations attended.

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary objective of the meeting was to discuss and coordinate various matters related to different ministries, with the aim to strengthen inter-ministerial collaboration and define the future course of action for the maritime sector. NAVIC Cell 21 has been established to ensure a structured and comprehensive evaluation of the maritime industry’s progress, with a focus on recommending resolutions for key sectoral challenges, according to a statement issued by T. Venu Gopal, Secretary of the VPA.

This Inter-Ministerial Cell is tasked with assessing the current state of the maritime sector, identifying issues and suggesting actionable solutions. The scope of the study includes reviewing policies and identifying mapping of critical issues across ministries to address bottlenecks, action plans and strategies to expedite resolutions through institutional policy and initiatives/schemes, and regulatory reforms.

The review also covered relevant policies, acts and guidelines from various Ministries, including those related to New and Renewable Energy, that could be integrated into the maritime sector. A significant part of the study involves a detailed analysis of international cooperation, agreements, aiming to align with the vision of ‘Vikasit Bharat’ (Developed India) in the maritime context.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US