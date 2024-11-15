 />
Visakhapatnam Port Authority conducts high-level meet to strengthen inter-ministerial collaboration

Published - November 15, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A high-level review meeting on ‘NAVIC Cell 21’ focussing on key inter-ministerial issues was organised by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) here on Friday. The meeting was chaired by VPA chairperson M. Angamuthu. Officials from the Ministry and other stakeholder organisations attended.

The primary objective of the meeting was to discuss and coordinate various matters related to different ministries, with the aim to strengthen inter-ministerial collaboration and define the future course of action for the maritime sector. NAVIC Cell 21 has been established to ensure a structured and comprehensive evaluation of the maritime industry’s progress, with a focus on recommending resolutions for key sectoral challenges, according to a statement issued by T. Venu Gopal, Secretary of the VPA.

This Inter-Ministerial Cell is tasked with assessing the current state of the maritime sector, identifying issues and suggesting actionable solutions. The scope of the study includes reviewing policies and identifying mapping of critical issues across ministries to address bottlenecks, action plans and strategies to expedite resolutions through institutional policy and initiatives/schemes, and regulatory reforms.

The review also covered relevant policies, acts and guidelines from various Ministries, including those related to New and Renewable Energy, that could be integrated into the maritime sector. A significant part of the study involves a detailed analysis of international cooperation, agreements, aiming to align with the vision of ‘Vikasit Bharat’ (Developed India) in the maritime context.

