Visakhapatnam Port Authority climbs to 19th in global rankings, showcasing operational efficiency in 2023: officials

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) authorities on Monday informed that the port secured 20th position with an index point of 62.29, and 19th position in the Container Port Performance Index, in the global rankings 2023. The port climbed to 19th position from the 122nd place in 2022, they added.

“This remarkable shift of 102 positions is a testament to the port’s substantial progress and development over the past year. The substantial rise in rankings reflects the concerted efforts of the VPA’s management and staff to enhance operational efficiency, invest in advanced technologies and implement best practices in the port management,” said the VPA chairman M. Angamuthu.

The improved rankings also highlight the VPA’s pivotal role in facilitating trade and economic growth, both regionally and internationally. The port’s enhanced capabilities are expected to attract increased cargo traffic, boost trade volumes, and contribute significantly to the country’s economic development. This milestone is a significant endorsement of the VPA’s strategic vision and operational excellence, setting a strong foundation for future growth and success, he added.

In the present financial year, the port has set an ambitious target of 90 MTPA cargo and one million tree plantation drive, balancing the cargo growth and environment sustainability, Mr. Angamuthu said.

Reacting on the port’s achievement, former Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that container port performance index measures efficiency of container ports around the world, mainly looking at how long ships stay in port and is an important standard in the maritime business.

“Visakhapatnam is proud to acknowledge the outstanding performance of the VPA, one of the 12 major ports in the country run by the Central government. The VPA registered 85.82 lakh metric tonnes of cargo from 221 vessels in May 2024, surpassing the previous highest volume of 76.23 lakh metric tonnes in March this year,” Mr. Rao said.

