Visakhapatnam Port Authority chief, East Coast Railway General Manager discuss  railway infrastructure and cargo evacuation for port development

Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) M. Angamuthu received Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager, East Coast Railway (ECoR), when the latter visited the port along with Y. Nagendra Babu, Principal Chief Operations Manager, E Co R, and Saurabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, on Tuesday.

During his visit, Mr. Funkwal inspected the railway sidings of VPA and enquired about track maintenance, signalling and other operational aspects. He visited the Visakhapatnam Container Terminal Private Ltd. The chairperson of VPA and the GM of ECoR discussed various issues including electrification and upgradation of railway lines, the deployment of more wagons and the efficient evacuation of cargo through railways.

They also discussed the anticipated increase in aluminium, agro products, coal and other commodities, emphasising the importance of collaboration for railways and port development, according to T. Venu Gopal, Secretary of VPA.

