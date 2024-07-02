GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam Port Authority chief, East Coast Railway General Manager discuss  railway infrastructure and cargo evacuation for port development

Published - July 02, 2024 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) M. Angamuthu received Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager, East Coast Railway (ECoR), when the latter visited the port along with Y. Nagendra Babu, Principal Chief Operations Manager, E Co R, and Saurabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, on Tuesday.

During his visit, Mr. Funkwal inspected the railway sidings of VPA and enquired about track maintenance, signalling and other operational aspects. He visited the Visakhapatnam Container Terminal Private Ltd. The chairperson of VPA and the GM of ECoR discussed various issues including electrification and upgradation of railway lines, the deployment of more wagons and the efficient evacuation of cargo through railways.

They also discussed the anticipated increase in aluminium, agro products, coal and other commodities, emphasising the importance of collaboration for railways and port development, according to T. Venu Gopal, Secretary of VPA.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.