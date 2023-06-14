Visakhapatnam Port Authority chairman pays courtesy call on Eastern Naval Command chief

June 14, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) chairman Madhaiyaan Angamuthu paid a courtesy call on Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), at the latter’s office here on Wednesday.

They discussed about the proposed Naval Outer Harbour Project and the basing of INS Vikrant at Visakhapatnam, according to an official release here.

The VPA chairman also apprised him of the performance of the port in recent years and ongoing efforts to further improve efficiency through the development of state-of-the-art infrastructure. They also discussed various issues of mutual interest to the Indian Navy and the VPA.

