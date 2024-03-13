ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman inaugurates city beautification project

March 13, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Chairman M. Angamuthu inaugurated the city beautification project initiated by the port at a cost of ₹30 lakh at the Convent Junction here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, he said that Visakhapatnam is the most beautiful city in the country in all aspects. As a token of the port’s support, they were developing greenery and beautifying the port connected junctions in the city to better the ambience.

GVMC commissioner Saikanth Varma commended the developmental works such as relaying of BT roads, lighting arrangements with LED strips towards the north and the west sides, improving greenery, beautification of flyover at the Convent Junction and appreciated the support of the VPA for beautifying the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US