Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman inaugurates city beautification project

March 13, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Chairman M. Angamuthu inaugurated the city beautification project initiated by the port at a cost of ₹30 lakh at the Convent Junction here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, he said that Visakhapatnam is the most beautiful city in the country in all aspects. As a token of the port’s support, they were developing greenery and beautifying the port connected junctions in the city to better the ambience.

GVMC commissioner Saikanth Varma commended the developmental works such as relaying of BT roads, lighting arrangements with LED strips towards the north and the west sides, improving greenery, beautification of flyover at the Convent Junction and appreciated the support of the VPA for beautifying the city.

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar and others were present.

