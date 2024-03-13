ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Port Authority celebrates International Women’s Day

March 13, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated International Women’s Day at the Port Sambamurthy Auditorium here on Wednesday.

The port chairman M. Angamuthu  attended the programme as the chief guest while Vizag Special Economic Zone Joint Development Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati attended as the special invitee. Various programmes were organised by women employees of the VPA. Senior women employees, who are due for retirement, were felicitated on the occasion. Mr. Angamuthu hoped that the strength of women employees would increase in the years to come and promised support in creating a congenial atmosphere for them.

