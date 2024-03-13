GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam Port Authority celebrates International Women’s Day

March 13, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated International Women’s Day at the Port Sambamurthy Auditorium here on Wednesday.

The port chairman M. Angamuthu  attended the programme as the chief guest while Vizag Special Economic Zone Joint Development Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati attended as the special invitee. Various programmes were organised by women employees of the VPA. Senior women employees, who are due for retirement, were felicitated on the occasion. Mr. Angamuthu hoped that the strength of women employees would increase in the years to come and promised support in creating a congenial atmosphere for them.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.