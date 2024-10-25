GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam Port Authority celebrates 91st Foundation Day with new projects

Published - October 25, 2024 05:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated its 91st Foundation Day, here on Friday. To commemorate this milestone, port Chairperson M. Angamuthu inaugurated the newly renovated Board Room, aptly named ‘Vizagpatnam.’

He also laid foundation stones for multiple greening and beautification projects aimed at enhancing the environmental and aesthetic appeal of the port and surrounding areas. These projects include the beautification of Sea Horse to AOB Road, the AOB Premises, areas above the flyover from Convent Junction to PCR Circle, the stretch from PCR to Sheela Nagar and below the flyover at the Convent Junction.

He highlighted the port’s significant strides in operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, technological advancement and community engagement. With sustainability as a cornerstone of VPA’s vision, he noted that the port had achieved a record cargo handling volume of 81.09 million metric tonnes, setting its sights on a target of 90 million metric tonnes for the upcoming year.

Mr. T. Venu Gopal, Secretary, VPA, provided information to the media, sharing the significance of this celebration and the VPA’s forward-looking initiatives to serve the community and enhance port operations.

Published - October 25, 2024 05:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.