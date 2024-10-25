Visakhapatnam Port Authority celebrates 91st Foundation Day with new projects

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated its 91st Foundation Day, here on Friday. To commemorate this milestone, port Chairperson M. Angamuthu inaugurated the newly renovated Board Room, aptly named ‘Vizagpatnam.’

He also laid foundation stones for multiple greening and beautification projects aimed at enhancing the environmental and aesthetic appeal of the port and surrounding areas. These projects include the beautification of Sea Horse to AOB Road, the AOB Premises, areas above the flyover from Convent Junction to PCR Circle, the stretch from PCR to Sheela Nagar and below the flyover at the Convent Junction.

He highlighted the port’s significant strides in operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, technological advancement and community engagement. With sustainability as a cornerstone of VPA’s vision, he noted that the port had achieved a record cargo handling volume of 81.09 million metric tonnes, setting its sights on a target of 90 million metric tonnes for the upcoming year.

Mr. T. Venu Gopal, Secretary, VPA, provided information to the media, sharing the significance of this celebration and the VPA’s forward-looking initiatives to serve the community and enhance port operations.