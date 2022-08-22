Visakhapatnam Port Authority awards dredging contract to DCIL

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) awarded the Annual Maintenance Dredging contract to Dredging Corporation of India Limited, here on Monday. The scope of work includes dredging at New Sand Trap (NST), Its approaches and other areas of VPA and to pump the dredged material to the shore for beach nourishment for a period of three years. The project cost is estimated to be around ₹57 crore, for three years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT