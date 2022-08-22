Visakhapatnam Port Authority awards dredging contract to DCIL

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 22, 2022 17:37 IST

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) awarded the Annual Maintenance Dredging contract to Dredging Corporation of India Limited, here on Monday.

The scope of work includes dredging at New Sand Trap (NST), Its approaches and other areas of VPA and to pump the dredged material to the shore for beach nourishment for a period of three years. The project cost is estimated to be around ₹57 crore, for three years.

