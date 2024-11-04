Visakhapatnam Port Authority and Dredging Corporation of India celebrate valedictory of Vigilance Awareness Week

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) and Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) jointly celebrated the valedictory of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 at Sambamurthy Auditorium here on Monday.

Murali Rambha, Superintendent of Police, CBI, Visakhapatnam, who participated as the guest of honour, emphasised the significance of the week, held from October 28 to November 3, highlighting the theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity,” stressing the importance of fostering integrity, transparency and a corruption-free society to elevate India’s global standing.

VPA organised various competitions, including elocution, quiz, essay writing and a vendors’ meet, actively engaging employees and their families in promoting vigilance and ethical values.

