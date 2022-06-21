Visakhapatnam Port Authority adopts two elephants in zoo

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur hands over a cheque of ₹8.60 lakh to Assistant Curator

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur hands over a cheque of ₹8.60 lakh to Assistant Curator

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) adopted two elephants of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, at the zoo here on Tuesday.

Curator of IGZP Nandani Salaria said that the two animals were adopted for a period of one year.

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur handed over a cheque of ₹8.60 lakh to Assistant Curator, IGZP, Uma Maheshwari, during an event organised on the occasion of International Day of Yoga at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium in the city.

“The amount will be spent on feeding the two elephants throughout the year,” the Curator said.

Recently, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Gangavaram Port adopted rhinoceros, an elephant, giraffe, chimpanzee and a few other animals, as part of their CSR activities and conservation of wildlife.