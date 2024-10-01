GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam Port Authority achieves 6% growth in cargo handling during the first half of financial year

The growth is attributed to the increased handling of key commodities such as crude, LPG, coal and other cargoes, say officials

Published - October 01, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) achieved 41.79 million metric tons of cargo handling during the first half of FY 2024-25 (April to September), marking a 6% growth over the 39.60 MMTs handled during the same period in 2023-24. This growth is attributed to the increased handling of key commodities such as crude, LPG, coal and other cargoes.

An official release from the port on Tuesday stated that the port made some achievements in the first 100 days action plan. They included implementing the National Logistics Portal (Marine). This initiative has transformed communication between various stakeholders, including shipping lines, customs authorities, and the Port Health Officer (PHO), facilitating real-time data exchange and transparency.

The port completed the improvement of Port road from WQ-5 junction to Essar junction costing ₹19.69 crore. It completed electrification works of TKM at EQ-1 terminal costing ₹21.09 crore, and also modernisation and upgradation of fishing harbour effluent treatment plant costing ₹5.27 crore.

The port is now actively taking up the repairs to the pockets along the SL Canal Jetty and backup area to avoid erosion of bunds at a cost of ₹14.48 crore, construction of two additional breasting dolphins to accommodate medium range vessels at OSTT at a cost of ₹18.63 crore and construction of covered storage shed at R-10 area at a cost of ₹22.50 crore.

As part of the green initiatives, the port introduced CNG-powered buses, introduced additional sweeping machines and fire tenders to improve air quality and safety within the port premises.

VPA initiated One Million Plantation Drive in collaboration with State authorities and private organisations wherein demand for three lakh saplings is placed and VPA will distribute accordingly.

In the latest, the port contributed ₹1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, aiding the flood victims in Vijayawada.

It also conducted training programmes to prevent online fraud.

