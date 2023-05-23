ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam port attains fourth position in cargo handling in India

May 23, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) handled 73.73 million tons of cargo for the ﬁscal 2022-23 and achieved fourth position among all the major ports in the country, and attained second position on the East Coast, according to a release here on Tuesday. During the ﬁnancial year, the port handled 73.73 MT against 69.03 MT during the corresponding period of previous year, with a growth rate of 7%, the release added.

The VPA chairman Madhaiyaan Angamuthu attributed the growth rate to the collective efforts of every stakeholder and assured that the port would attain further top rank in the country in future.

