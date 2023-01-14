Visakhapatnam: Population research wing of Andhra University gets funds for procuring Digital Population Clock

January 14, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Centre for Population Research of Andhra University has been allocated a grant of ₹4,03,500 for procuring a Digital Population Clock (DPC).

The Centre Director B. Muniswami, who met Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, said that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has allocated funds for the clock, which helps in collating data on infant mortality rate, total fertility rate and maternal mortality rate. It also provides an up-to-the-minute estimate of India’s population, he added. The DPC is beneficial for everyone as it provides an interactive and quick overview of the country’s population. DPC will play a crucial role in the research as well, he added.