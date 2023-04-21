ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Poor sanitation at Bheemunipatnam irks GVMC Commissioner

April 21, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation in Bheemunipatnam zone. He inspected a few colonies in Tagarapuvalasa and found that sweeping was not done well, while major drains were also not cleared. He enquired with the sanitary inspector on why constriction and demolition wastes were found at many open places. He later interacted with a few locals, who urged him to develop football stadium and ‘Ganta’ Sthambam. Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US