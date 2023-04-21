HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Poor sanitation at Bheemunipatnam irks GVMC Commissioner

April 21, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma has expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation in Bheemunipatnam zone. He inspected a few colonies in Tagarapuvalasa and found that sweeping was not done well, while major drains were also not cleared. He enquired with the sanitary inspector on why constriction and demolition wastes were found at many open places. He later interacted with a few locals, who urged him to develop football stadium and ‘Ganta’ Sthambam. Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, Chief Engineer Ravikrishna Raju and others were present.

