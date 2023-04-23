Visakhapatnam: Poor planning, allowing VIPs into sanctum sanctorum led to chaos, allege devotees at Simhachalam temple

April 23, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Lack of coordination between various departments, poor crowd management and allowing people into the sanctum sanctorum on Chandanotsavam day led to the inordinate delays in the movement of queue lines, allege devotees. They also complain that poor management of the ghat road led to traffic jams.

Some raised slogans against the Endowments Department officials and the police. As all the buses, going up the hill, were overcrowded, many devotees were seen walking up the ghat road right from the early hours.

A former Advisor (Endowments) to the State government Cheruvu Ramakotaiah termed the organisation of the festival as a failure. He alleged that in the name of ‘Antaralaya darshanam’ for VIPs, the organisers failed to comply with the time slots given to the devotees, who had purchased tickets. He said it was unfortunate that scores of devotees were walking up the hill on the ghat road in the hot sun in the afternoon.

“Devotees suffered as VIPs were allowed into the sanctum sanctorum, and took a long time to come out after darshan. Too many VIP protocol tickets seem to have been issued for those who had connections with politicians and bureaucrats, while donors were not given the same, though they had applied for the same well in advance. The issue of protocol darshan tickets with two different categories (pink and blue) at the same price is also absurd,” alleged O. Naresh Kumar of Vizag Development Council. He alleged that the poor management of traffic led to traffic jams on the ghat road.

‘No facilities for children’

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman Kesali Apparao and Member Gondu Sitaram alleged that the authorities have completely failed to provide the necessary facilities for children during the festival. They said that they would write to the State government for action against the officials concerned for failing to comply with the suggestions of the Commission.

Mr. Sitaram said that the Commission has already told the Endowments officials on the need to provide water, biscuits to children and adequate number of breast feeding rooms for lactating mothers. “They had failed to provide biscuits and sufficient water, and provided only a couple of feeding rooms. We had also sought that separate queues should be provided for women coming for darshan with infants. This is being done at most other temples in the State, under the control of the Endowments Department, except Simhachalam temple,” he alleged.

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana claimed good coordination among the officials of various departments. He said around 2 lakh people turned up as against an estimated 1.5 lakh devotees. Though three separate slots were given to devotees many turned up ahead of the time slot given to them resulting in overcrowding and delays in queue lines, he said.