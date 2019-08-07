Visakhapatnam police warn personnel on TikTok videos

A flurry of ‘TikTok’ videos being made and circulated by Andhra Pradesh policemen have failed to amuse senior officers in Visakhapatnam district.

In the last 10 days, policemen have come under criticism on social media twice for performing TikTok videos while on duty, leading to their suspension. Higher officials have now passed strict instructions to their juniors warning them not to indulge in such activities during working hours.

Shakthi teams

On July 27, TikTok videos of two women police personnel from Shakthi teams surfaced on the Internet. The videos, which were reportedly performed in uniform and on board a police jeep, even reached Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang, who instructed City Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena to initiate action against them. The Commissioner then decided to re-group the Shakthi teams by replacing the present team with senior staff.

Constable suspended

A constable attached to the Anakapalle Central Crime Station was suspended by Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Attada Babujee on August 2, a day after a TikTok video allegedly made by him during office hours surfaced on social media. Constable Nagaraju performed a 15-second TikTok video recently and it has been doing the rounds on social media since July 31.

“It’s not just about TikTok, we have instructed our staff not to focus on anything apart from duty, during working hours,” said Mr. Attada Babujee.

A senior police officer from the Visakhapatnam City Police said the incidents cast the department in a poor light.

“As policemen, we strive to set an example to the public. When such incidents come to light, the criticism we receive, especially from social media, is unfortunate,” he said.