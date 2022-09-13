Visakhapatnam police to put the brakes on erring RTC bus drivers

Steps will be taken to cancel their driving licences, warns Police Commissioner

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 13, 2022 22:21 IST

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth has issued a strict warning to the erring RTC bus drivers in the city. He said that action will be taken against those RTC bus drivers who are flouting traffic norms and the police would also initiate steps to cancel their driving licences.

Responding to a question over the traffic issues involving RTC buses in the city, Mr. Srikanth, referring to the statistics from the traffic wing, said that this year, there were 16 fatal road accidents involving RTC buses in the city. He said the accidents were higher compared to those in the past few years.

“There were a number of cases where RTC bus drivers were found jumping traffic signals, wrong parkings and flouting traffic norms in the recent days. A special drive was also conducted. All these were recorded in CCTV cameras,” he said.

Mr. Srikanth said that they had passed information to the RTC authorities over the incidents and also informed them that heavy fines will be imposed against such acts.

Two-wheeler accidents

He said that in the fatal road accidents which have occurred in the past few months, they observed that lack of helmets is the reason for the death in many cases. He appealed to people to wear helmet properly with belt to the chin.

“We noticed several cases, where people were found keeping helmet on petrol tanks and wearing them after noticing police. The helmets are for your safety. Drives are organised daily to check the violations,” he said.

