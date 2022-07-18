Visakhapatnam police to keep a watch on bike racers using social media to promote stunt videos

Such videos encouraging other youths to take up the dangerous activity, say officials

The city police to keep a close watch on youths, who have been not only involved in bike racing and performing stunts, but are also encouraging others to indulge in such unlawful and dangerous activities by uploading their stunt videos in social media accounts.

Some days ago, bike racing gangs made a strong comeback in the city. Though racing menace is not new to the city residents, this time, the impact they have left has created panic among the locals. The ruckus created by the bike racers last Sunday on city roads had also put a question mark on the safety of other road users at nights.

During the early hours of July 10, around 200 people unlawfully gathered on the city roads and drove rashly along Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium road, RTC Complex area, Siripuram and China Waltair.

A Srikakulam-bound RTC bus driver was beaten up and the bus was partially damaged by youths, who were performing bike stunts, when he honked the horn, near the RTC Complex recently. Some racers also obstructed a car near Asilametta. Some youths, who formed a chain, performed bike stunts at Siripuram. Fellow bike racers recorded videos of the stunts and shared them on social media. The videos have gone viral.

The police learnt that there are some influencers who make stunts and upload them in social media accounts. The police caught a youth who does bike stunts and has over 30,000 followers. Police believe that such videos in social media accounts are encouraging a number of youth to take up bike stunts.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Harshitha Chandra said that they have identified about 44 persons involved in the case. Among them, about 24 youth were found to be students, 12 were employees, some were into business and a few involved in labour works. “They are using social media to gather somewhere and organise such unlawful activities. We are identifying spots where these racers gather to perform stunts and racings. Surprise raids will be carried out on racing and rash driving at all such places and action will be taken as per law,” she said, adding that parents of the youth were also counselled.

DCP (Law & Order) Sumit Garud Sunil appealed parents to keep a close watch on the movements of their children and ensure that they do not indulge in such activities.