Visakhapatnam police take steps to prevent accidents on Telugu Thalli Flyover

February 11, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Keeping in view of the frequent accidents on the Telugu Thalli Flyover, the city police have initiated steps to prevent road accidents.

On February 9, a 33-year old person lost control over his bike allegedly due to overspeeding and died on the spot on the flyover after hitting the median. This was not the first accident case on the flyover.

On December 6 last year, a 19-year-old youth from Kancharapalem had died in a two-wheeler accident on the flyover. During the year 2021, three persons had died in separate accidents. This apart, there were several non-fatal accidents reported on the flyover.

A team of officials from the traffic police, Roads & Buildings (R&B) and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had visited the flyover on Saturday.

As a temporary measure, the traffic police have arranged a large board stating ‘Accident- Prone Area’ – ‘Danger’ on the median. The police have earmarked around 150 metres stretch on the flyover (A steep curve while going down the flyover towards railway station), where the accidents have occurred mostly. Traffic police inspectors during their inspection have found that when a two-wheeler goes at a very high speed, the motorcyclist experiences a ‘bump’ effect where two pillars intersect, which may lead to losing control on the bike handle.

“There is no defect on the flyover at all. Overspeeding is the only reason for the accidents on the flyover. We have proposed to arrange some more caution boards and may be some stickers alerting the motorcyclists to go slow,” said Inspector of Traffic (East sub division) Shanmukha Rao.

The traffic police officials have also mulled to arrange railings on the medians at the danger zone.

Meanwhile, a traffic police constable was deputed at the accident-prone spot who is seen alerting the motorcyclists with ‘Go Slow’ boards’.