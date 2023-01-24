Visakhapatnam police take steps to locate ‘Bad Characters’ who go off the radar

January 24, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

With crime prevention being the major motto for the year 2023, the city police have come up with a new strategy to relocate the Bad Characters (BC) who have gone missing from their radar since the last one year.

Bad Characters are divided into four categories – Suspects, Known Depredators, Dossier Criminals (DCs) and Rowdies. In general, the police closely monitor the movement of B.Cs. Based on their criminal history, the beat police visit the house of several BCs every night and take their attendance to ensure they do not indulge in any offences again. As per the police, some of the BCs have changed their locations. Visakhapatnam city has about 1,700 B.Cs under all the police station limits, of which the police suspect that around 450 have gone off the radar to escape police watch.

During the first week of January, the crime wing officials have received instructions from Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth to launch manhunt on the missing B.Cs., as there is no vigil on them completely. The police believe that some percentage of crimes are committed by these missing B.C in the city.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch. Penta Rao said that the focus is to have watch on those who have criminal history and going out of view. “As every day police have a watch on their movement, some of the criminals escape from our watch either feeling it as harassment or with an intent to commit crimes again. They may shift their locations either to another part of the city, district or even State. There is a possibility for them to commit crimes here or in some other part. So it is required to have them under police vigil,” he said.

The city police (Night Beat) have also been using Fingerprint Identification System (FINS) to check suspects moving late in the nights. A criminal caught anywhere can be identified through the FINS, he said.

During the year 2022, property offences have seen an increase especially house break-ins (Both Day and Night). The H.B (By day) have increased to 31 in 2022 from 25 in the year 2021. The city saw 170 HB (By night) during the year 2022 as against 154 in the year 2021. As many as 296 two-wheeler thefts were reported in 2022, as against 243 in 2021. Vizag also saw 38 murders in 2022, as against 37 in 2021.

An official from the City Task Force (CTF) said that every Sunday, counselling of rowdy-sheetersis being taken up in all the police stations including at the CTF office.