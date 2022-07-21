Visakhapatnam: Police suspect wife’s role in professor’s murder case

The body was found in a highly decomposed state on Wednesday

The body was found in a highly decomposed state on Wednesday

The unidentified body that was found on Wednesday under the Marikavalasa bridge has been identified as that of B. Murali (49), a resident of Rickshaw Colony, Marikavalasa, who was a professor working in Eritrea, East Africa.

Murali, who was working abroad for the last eight years, had recently returned home.

According to the PM Palem police, Murali’s body was found in a highly decomposed state and it took time for them to identify it. Police said that he was probably murdered on July 11 and his body dumped later under the bridge. Police were able to identify the victim based on a missing person’s complaint filed by his wife.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he was first assaulted and then strangled. His body was then wrapped in a rug and dumped under the bridge. After around four days, the accused returned to the spot and poured petrol on the body and set it on fire, ACP Ch. Srinivas said.

Apart from digging up the missing person’s complaints, the police were able to corroborate the identity of the deceased with his personal belongings found at the spot.

It is learnt that body samples have been sent for DNA testing for further confirmation.

Murali’s wife B. Mridula (29) had lodged a missing person’s complaint on July 17, stating that she had dropped her husband on her two-wheeler near the STBL bus stop on July 11 as he was proceeding to Srikakulam to meet his mother. She said that he was missing since then. She claimed that she had lodged a complaint with the PM Palem police after waiting for a few days for him to return.

However, with subsequent investigations pointing to Mridula’s possible role in her husband’s murder, police took her into custody for questioning. It is learnt that a 19-year-old youth has also been detained for questioning.