Visakhapatnam police solve 80 out of 99 property offences reported in June

Published - July 07, 2024 07:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

57 accused were arrested and stolen property worth ₹37.12 lakh was recovered, says Police Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi giving the recovered property to an affected person in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Out of 99 property offences which were reported in June this year, the city police solved 80 cases. The police teams have arrested 57 property offenders and also took 12 juveniles into their custody for their alleged involvement in these cases. Of the stolen property worth ₹78.60 lakh, the crime wing has recovered property worth ₹37.12 lakh.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi said that special teams were formed and technical methods were used to nab the accused involved in these offences. The cases include one case of robbery, three cases of house break-in by day, 17 cases of house break-in by night, one case of auto theft, one case of car theft, 16 cases of ordinary thefts, nine cases of snatching, 24 cases of motorcycle thefts, seven cases of wire thefts and one case of pickpocketing, he said.

The recovery includes 381 grams of gold ornaments, 501.36 grams of silver, ₹7.94 lakh cash, 24 motorcycles, a four-wheeler and others.

Meanwhile, as part of preventive measures, in June, 338 CCTV cameras were installed at various places in the city and 120 crime awareness meetings were conducted by the officials. Awareness was created among the public about type of crimes, criminals and advantages of using CCTV cameras. Special patrolling was organised in crime-prone areas during the nights, he said. As part of the Chatbot stolen mobiles recovery app, the city police have recovered 275 mobiles worth ₹41.25 lakh.

Mr. Shanka Brata Bagchi urged people to utilise the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) in case they go on a vacation to prevent thefts.

In a noble gesture, Mr. Shanka Brata Bagchi shifted a man and his son to hospital, who met with an accident at Asilametta. When Mr. Bagchi was heading towards Asilametta on Sunday morning, he saw the injured when their two-wheeler was hit by a car. He shifted them to a hospital in his vehicle.

