Visakhapatnam police rescue youth from Myanmar in human trafficking case

People should exercise caution before going abroad for jobs, says Police Commissioner

Published - September 25, 2024 09:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police rescued a Chinnamushidiwada-based youth from Myanmar in a human trafficking case involving cybercrime and brought him back safely, here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, the victim said that some months ago, he had noticed a job vacancy post in a hospital in Bangkok in a website and applied for it. Two days later, he had received information from the company that he was selected. The company had sent him tickets and asked him to come to Bangkok immediately, he said.

The victim further said that after landing at Bangkok Airport, the person who was supposed to receive him did not come, but a group of unknown persons had kidnapped him and took him to Mynamar.

The 35-year-old also said that after taking him to Mynamar, he was asked to commit cybercrimes by impersonating as a female and extract money from people from various countries.

“When I refused to do it, they tortured me, gave electric shocks and thrashed severely,” he said.

Though mobile phones were not at all provided, the victim however managed to contact his father through computer. The victim’s father rushed to Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi.

The city police contacted both the embassies and brought the victim back.

“I thought I would die there. The Vizag police have given me a new lease of life,” he said in a choked voice.

Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi said that people should be careful while going abroad for jobs.

He said that as per the victim, there are many more victims who were stuck in the company.

Till now, we have rescued 85 people from various countries like Cambodia, who were stuck in such cases. As many as 19 persons were arrested in nine such cases, he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa was present.

