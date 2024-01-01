GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam police register 310 drunken driving cases on the New Year’s eve

Around 300 overspeeding vehicles detained at various junctions in the city, say police

January 01, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam city police registered 310 drunken driving cases on the New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2023). The city traffic police wing registered 221 cases while the Law and Order wing booked around 90 cases. The city police said that 153 cases were registered last year.

Police detained around 300 speeding vehicles at various junctions. The BRTS Middle Road and Telugu Thalli flyover were closed. Police said that it gave good results as there was no deaths or road mishaps from Sunday evening to early hours of Monday.

This year many people went to Thenneti Park, Rushikonda and Seethakonda due to restrictions at RK Beach. Anticipating the same rush at the new places, the department deployed additional staff and taken all measures. Effective patrolling was set up at IT SEZ and Panorama Hills too, the city police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.