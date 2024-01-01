Visakhapatnam police register 310 drunken driving cases on the New Year’s eve

January 01, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam city police registered 310 drunken driving cases on the New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2023). The city traffic police wing registered 221 cases while the Law and Order wing booked around 90 cases. The city police said that 153 cases were registered last year.

Police detained around 300 speeding vehicles at various junctions. The BRTS Middle Road and Telugu Thalli flyover were closed. Police said that it gave good results as there was no deaths or road mishaps from Sunday evening to early hours of Monday.

This year many people went to Thenneti Park, Rushikonda and Seethakonda due to restrictions at RK Beach. Anticipating the same rush at the new places, the department deployed additional staff and taken all measures. Effective patrolling was set up at IT SEZ and Panorama Hills too, the city police said.