Visakhapatnam police recover 450 stolen or lost mobile phones worth ₹80 lakh

Cases are being booked against those involved in theft or buying stolen phones, says DCP

December 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) K. Srinivasa Rao handing over a recovered mobile phone to its owner in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) K. Srinivasa Rao handing over a recovered mobile phone to its owner in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

In a major catch, the city police recovered around 450 stolen or lost mobile phones worth ₹80 lakh here on Tuesday, as part of its mobile recovery programme.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) K. Srinivasa Rao said that based on the complaints received on the exclusive ‘Chat-Bot’, a web portal, which was launched for registration of complaints through WhatsApp for those who have lost their mobile phones within the city limits, the police teams have recovered them. He said the recovered mobile phones include high- end ones.

The DCP said that no particular gangs were found to be involved in committing mobile phone thefts. He said that the police were in the process of booking cases against those committing theft or purchasing stolen mobile phones deliberately. However, there were cases of people who have purchased these stolen mobile phones without knowing and no action is being taken against them, he said.

During March this year, the police have launched the ‘Chat-Bot’ web portal. People who have lost their mobiles can send ‘Hi’ to the WhatsApp number 9490617916. The complainant receives a message with URL https://bit.ly/3gx10Gg and on tapping it, a form will be sent seeking details.

It was learnt that the police have received over 1,400 complaints relating to stolen/lost mobiles, of which already over 1,000 were recovered.

