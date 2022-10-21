Visakhapatnam police provide key inputs to NCB for arrest of key accused in online drug trafficking racket

NCB officials and Andhra Pradesh DGP lauds city police for their efforts in cracking the case

The menace of high-end synthetic and psychoactive drugs such as LSD, Meth and MDMA have been making headlines in last two years, in the city. Though quantities seized from the peddlers or consumers have been in small quantities, it has become a cause of worry for the city police. And taking the investigation forward, for the first time the city police could break the chain of supply, with the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Drug trafficking happens in layers and they strictly follow the Mafioso style of ‘need to know basis’, wherein one layer is not aware of the next layer. But only a painstaking investigation and meticulous tracking can unravel the people present in the layers, said Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth.

Recently, officials from the NCB arrested a person named Alex Van Brazil, who is suspected to be a key accused in a pan India online drug trafficking racket. The Visakhapatnam city police played a crucial role by providing the key inputs for the arrest of the accused.

Alex Van runs a page in a social media platform under the account ‘Party Pack’. He has over 7,000 followers, pan India and his contact point in Visakhapatnam was a person with the social media account ‘Vizagweed 247’.

On June 11, the City Task Force (CTF) had arrested a Gajuwaka-based person who was a follower of the ‘Vizagweed’ account and seized about 61 LSD blots from him.

Following instructions from the Police Commissioner, special teams were formed to further investigate the case. The investigation teams came to know that payments were made through UPI. By technical analysis, the police were able to arrest two more persons involved in the drug trade. In their further investigation, police zeroed in on Alex Van.

Two special teams from Visakhapatnam police had gone to Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. After seven days of recce, the police could collect more information regarding the chain network and the details of Alex Van.

On July 20, a meeting was conducted between NCB and the Visakhapatnam police, where the city police personnel shared their information regarding the case, which helped the NCB to arrest the drug dealer.

NCB officials and DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy appreciated the Visakhapatnam city police for their efforts in cracking the online drug trafficking case.

Mr. Srikanth said that strict watch is being kept over drugs and ganja cases in the city and also appealed to the people not to involve either in the sale or consumption of drugs.