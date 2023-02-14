Visakhapatnam police plan to curb excess fare collection by auto and cab drivers from tourists

February 14, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth has said that the police are mulling to tackle the issue of collection of excess fares from the tourists by auto-rickshaw and cab drivers. He said that soon a meeting will be organised with the auto-rickshaw unions and cab owners in the presence of the Transport Department officials, where charges between various important destinations in the city will be finalised. Mr. Srikanth was speaking during the inauguration of the tourist police kiosk at R.K Beach here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated the kiosk and also flagged off 20 police patrolling vehicles and two beach patrolling vehicles which were provided by Laurus Labs as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He was accompanied by Home Minister T. Vanitha and Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mr Srikanth said that R.K Beach in Visakhapatnam alone receives at least 1.50 crore people every year. Many a time, tourists lose some property, children may go missing or they may be harassed by some persons or cab drivers may seek higher charges. The kiosk will be a one-stop solution for all the issues being faced by the tourists, he said. The kiosk will have trained staff who will first comfort tourists, receive their complaint and forward it to higher authorities. Action will be initiated at the very earliest, he added. “With the gradual increase in tourism in the city, such tourist kiosks are need of the hour,” he said.

Mr. Srikanth said there are instances where visitors drowned at the beaches. Two beach patrolling vehicles were provided to rescue people from drowning. One beach patrol vehicle will be present between Naval Coastal Battery and The Park Hotel stretch, while the second one will be placed between Sagar Nagar and Rushikonda. Personnel in these vehicles will not only create awareness or alert visitors over the drowning instances, but will also rush in case of need. The beach patrolling vehicles carry lifebuoy, ropes and a first-aid kit.

The kiosks will be inaugurated at three more places ,including Tenneti Park and Rushikonda, covering the coastal stretch soon, he said.

DCP (Zone I) Sumit Garud Sunil, DCP (Zone II) K. Anand Reddy, DCP (Crimes) G. Naganna and others were present.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister has asked the Police Commissioner to display numbers of the police personnel on the kiosks.