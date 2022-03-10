Visakhapatnam: police organise ‘Prerana’ at Paderu

160 youths selected for training in Hindupur

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao and OSD Sathish Kumar as part of community policing programme, the district police conducted ‘Prerana’ with the support of GMR Raksh Security Services at Paderu here on Thursday.

As many as 380 youth from 11 mandals of the Agency attended the programme. The officials conducted fitness test (physical examination) as well as an interview round, from which they have selected about 160 youth. The youth will be sent to Hindupur for further training, they said.

During the inaugural, Additional SP of Paderu P. Jagadeesh spoke to the youth who have attended the programme and appealed them to utilise the opportunity.

Circle-Inspector of Paderu, B. Sudhakar, Sub-Inspectors G. Lakshmana Rao and G. Ranjith were present.