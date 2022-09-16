Following instructions from Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, police teams organise awareness campaigns on cyber crimes at various public places here. The police teams informed public to call ‘1930’ if in case they come across any cyber crime issue. The police have also pasted posters to auto-rickshaws, buses of educational institutions and other public transport vehicles at various places.
Visakhapatnam: police organise awareness campaigns on cyber crimes
