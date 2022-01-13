Visakhapatnam police geared up to curb cockfighting during Sankranti festival

Apart from binding over some main organisers the District Police have taken up an extensive awareness campaign

Though cockfight during the festival is much rampant and organised and much bigger and grand scale in the districts of East and West Godavari and Krishna and Guntur, it does take place in some areas in Visakhapatnam district and the hotbeds are Narsipatnam, Nathavaram, Kotauratla, Ravikamatam and Kasimkota.

Last year, the District Police booked close to 40 cases, arrested over 100 organisers and punters and seized close to 50 roosters that were used for the fight and betting.

To begin with the campaign against the blood sport, this year the district police have already bound over a number of organisers.

“We have already bound over close to 200 organisers and the main kingpins who have been organising such events and indulging in betting,” said superintendent of police, Visakhapatnam district, B. Krishna Rao.

Apart from binding over a number of key organisers, the district police had embarked on an awareness campaign, days before the festival.

Our teams have been going around villages and towns, where this sport is predominantly organised and creating an awareness campaign on the consequences with the intention of dissuading them from organising the blood sport, said the SP.

According to Mr. Krishna Rao special teams have been formed who have already started intensive patrolling and this apart even the Mahila Police teams have been told gather information on cockfights.

“This apart we also have got information on bull racing and are probing into it,” he said.

Not only in Visakhapatnam district, cockfights are also organised in the other two north coastal districts such as Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, said a senior police officer.

Huge Money

Though the stakes are not that high in the north coastal districts, it goes up phenomenally in the districts of East and West Godavari and in Krishna and Guntur. As per a conservative estimate by the police, the business transacted during the four or five days of the Sankranti festival crosses the ₹1,000 crore mark.

The fighting rooster breeds are also on demand and their price can range from ₹15,000 to ₹50,000.

They are acquired at least a year ago, fed a scientific diet and trained by trainers, said a rooster breeder in Visakhapatnam.