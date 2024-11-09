Visakhapatnam police destroy 181 modified silencers, issue stern warning to errant motorists

Issuing a strict warning to the errant motorists, the city police destroyed as many as 181 modified loud silencers (exhaust pipes of two-wheelers) using a bulldozer, during a programme on the Beach Road here on Saturday.

The modified silencers were seized from the two-wheelers in a recent drive by the traffic police.

Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi said that some erring motorists have been fixing modified silencers which emit too much sound (beyond the prescribed decibels), causing severe sound pollution and creating inconvenience to the public, especially senior citizens and children.

Using such modified silencers is a crime as per MV Act 1988 Section 190 (ii). This will lead to three months jail or a fine of ₹10,000. This apart, the driving licence of the motorist will be suspended for a period of three months. If caught for the second time, the motorist may be sentenced to six-month jail and the vehicle will be seized, he said.

Mr. Shankhabrata Bagchi said that the police are keeping a strict vigil on the garages and vehicle mechanics who are fixing such silencers to the two-wheelers.

He also stated that the police have written the Transport Department to suspend driving licence of 70,500 persons who were caught plying without helmet, for a period of three-months.