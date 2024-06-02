GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam police crack 57 cases, recover ₹28 lakh worth of property in May

Total property recovered includes 253.87 gms of gold, 110 gms of silver, ₹5.96 lakh cash, four motorcycles, and 20 laptops, among other items, says the DCP

Published - June 02, 2024 07:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 57 property offence cases, out of the total of 83 which were reported in May, were cracked by the city police. Police have arrested 86 offenders in these cases and recovered around ₹28 lakh worth of property, including gold ornaments, cash and other valuables.

Addressing a press conference here at the police conference hall on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Venkata Ratnam said that out of the 83 property offences reported, around ₹53.40 lakh property was stolen. The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from all possible angles and detected them, she said.

Out of the 57 detected cases, one case was of dacoity, one of robbery, four of house-break-in by day, 13 of house-break-in by night, four of snatching, 17 of motorcycle thefts and 17 of other thefts.

The cases were detected in 18 different police stations in the city, Ms. Ratnam said, adding that the total property recovered includes 253.87 grams of gold, 110 grams of silver, ₹5.96 lakh cash, four motorcycles, 20 laptops and other items.

Preventive measures

The DCP also said that as part of preventive measures in May, about 193 CCTV cameras were installed in various parts of the city, around 139 crime awareness meetings were conducted by crime wing officials, and special patrolling was conducted in crime-prone areas across the city during night.

Regarding the Chatbot mobile recovery programme, Ms. Ratnam said that around 330 mobiles worth ₹49.5 lakh were recovered in May, and around 2,628 mobiles, worth ₹3.94 crore were recovered till date.

Last month, 31 property offenders were released from the Central Prison and the city police teams have laid special focus on released offenders, the DCP added.

