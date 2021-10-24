Visakhapatnam police constable ends life

The deceased was identified as G. Ramesh Naidu

A 45-year old head constable from Visakhapatnam City Police ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in the Steel Plant area late on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as G. Ramesh Naidu.

According to the Inspector of Steel Plant Police Station, Satyanarayana Reddy, the deceased was a Head Constable at Malkapuram Police Station. He said no suicide note was found and that preliminary investigation revealed that family issues were said to be the reason for the extreme step. Further investigation is on.

The body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem and Steel Plant branch of Police have registered a case.