Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner warns people against harassing elderly parents

City Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar has given a stern warning to people against harassing their elderly parents to claim property or for other reasons.

On November 27, Mr. Ravi Shankar conducted a Spanadana grievance programme, in which he had received as many as 56 complaints. Of those, four complaints were from senior citizens aged between 65 and 80 years of age. The Police Commissioner addressed the complaints by visiting their homes and initiated steps to resolve their issues.

In one complaint, a 70-year-old person, who had retired from Merchant Navy, and is a resident of Arilova, informed the Police Commissioner that he has a son and a daughter. Using the money which he received after retirement and applying for a bank loan in the name of his son, they have procured a house. After he performed his son’s marriage, problems arose. A month after marriage, his son and daughter-in-law have left the house and started to reside at the house of his parents-in-law. The elderly person complained that his son stopped giving him money for monthly expenses. However, he has been surviving with his daughter’s ₹12,000 salary. Some days ago, his son along with his wife and mother-in-law have come to his house and attacked him and went away with the house documents, vehicle and cash of ₹40,000 which he saved for his daughter’s marriage.

Another 78-year-old person from Ramajogipeta complained that his sons and daughters-in-law have been been troubling him since a long time. He also alleged that they had attempted to murder him five times. He informed the Police Commissioner that he had not complained till now as he was against harming the family prestige.

A 79-year-old person from RR Venkatapuram complained to the Police Commissioner that his son had driven him out from his home, as he refused to sign on the document for transfer of all his property, including the house.

Mr. Ravi Shankar has also received another complaint from an elderly person from Kancharapalem who said that he is being harassed by his children for money.

The Police Commissioner gave special priority to these cases. On Monday evening, he went to the houses of some of the complainants along with the police station staff concerned. After ascertaining facts, he ordered the Station House Officers (SHOs) to resolve by taking appropriate steps and update him about the cases.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that as per Maintenance & Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act U/s 24, it is an offence to abandon elderly persons irresponsibly in any place with an intent to claim property or other reasons. He also said that ill-treating them, causing mental, financial or physical hardship to them may lead to imprisonment up to three months or fine or both.