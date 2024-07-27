GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner vows to crack down on crime against women and children

Police personnel, right from homeguards, who work hard will be rewarded before the monthly crime meeting, says Shankhabrata Bagchi

Published - July 27, 2024 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Photo Credit: V RAJU

Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi has warned that the police would not spare anyone if they commit crime against women, children, trouble people by involving in land grabbings and those involved in anti-social activities.

“We will open rowdy-sheets on such people. We are also mulling to expel such people from the district, bind over them and even open PD Act. They must be in jail or must leave the city,” he warned.

He was speaking to the media during a press conference organised to launch ‘Reward Mela’, a brainchild of Mr. Bagchi, to recognise the services of police personnel on duty.

The Police Commissioner said that right from homeguards to higher rank police officers, those who have shown their talent, put tremendous efforts and hardwork to solve cases, nab the criminals in different cases, will be rewarded every month, before the monthly crime meeting.

“Every policeman in the commissionerate should work with sincerity and discipline. Their efforts should be rewarded and encouraged. Such gestures will inspire other policemen too,” he said.

Mr. Shankhabrata Bagchi said that police should work without indulging in corruption. He recalled that there were two incidents of policemen taking bribes, which came to his notice through public and those personnel were suspended.

He said that from now on, monthly crime meeting will start with a ‘Reward Mela’. After the crime meeting, a coordination meeting will be conducted where an interaction programme will be organised among the investigation officers to ensure maximum conviction rate. On the occasion, 81 police personnel were rewarded.

Mr. Shankhabrata Bagchi announced that he would also ensure all the retirement benefit papers of policemen will be submitted to him on the last day of his/her retirement at the office, such that the official may not further move around the offices.

Documentary on cyber crimes

Speaking about the increasing cybercrime cases, Mr. Bagchi said that the police are coming up with a one-hour documentary on cyber crimes. The documentary will have five each minutes of different types of modus operandi. The documentary will be shown in the colonies, theatres, schools, colleges and other public places, he said.

