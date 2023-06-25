Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner stresses importance of medical aid within the golden hour

June 25, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma on Sunday spoke about the importance of golden hour in trauma care, and shared his experiences in treating patients in the emergency ward during his college days. He emphasised the importance of first-aid management, significance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation(CPR) and constant training of medical and paramedics. He took part as a the chief guest in a workshop and conference on ‘Trauma, Emergencies and Advanced Management (TEAM)’, organised by CARE Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday. Over 250 delegates participated in the workshop. Andhra Medical College Principal G. Butchi Raju and DMHO P. Jagadeswara Rao attended as guests of honour.

Dr. Butchiraju has highlighted the importance of training of paramedics and medical staff as many people die due to lack of awareness in first-aid management and the need for conducting such conferences for paramedics and medical fraternity.

Dr. Jagadeswara Rao mentioned about lack of awareness among the public and late presentation to the hospitals and grave prognosis. He mentioned that PHC and CHC centres were well-equipped to manage emergency cases. He commended the initiative by the hospital.

Nephrologist and Organising chairman A.V. Venugopal spoke about significance of the conference and the CARE Hospital and its achievements over the past 24 years.

HCOO of CARE Hospital Srinivas Vaddiparthi spoke on the achievements, newer technologies in the hospital. He also mentioned that the hospital would start a new branch in Health City, Arilova, from July 1.

Cardiologist P.V.V.N.M. Kumar, gastroenterologist G Sathyanarayana, neurologist G. Kishore Babu, neurosurgeon N.V.S. Mohan, liver transplant surgeon Ravi Shankar, orthopedicians K.S. Praveen and Santosh and doctors Siddartha, Amarendra, Rani, Harish Telu and Bharadwaj Naidu were among those who delivered lectures and trained the participants in medical and surgical emergencies, and basic cardiac life support.

