Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner seeks eight more Inspectors to ease pressure on existing officers

September 22, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In view of expansion of Visakhapatnam, increase in the number of cases and ongoing developments, Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar has proposed for eight more Inspector of Police posts in the Visakhapatnam police commissionerate. He has send a proposal to the Range Office

In his representation, he has proposed Inspector of Police, Highway Operations; Inspector of Police – Court Monitoring System & Liaison Officer; Inspector of Police – Cyber Crime Zone II; Inspector of Police (Zone I & Zone II), Inspector of Police (Women Police - Zone II); Inspector of Police, CSB Political; Inspector of Police, Airport Protocol.

ADCP (Traffic), DCP(Crimes), ACP (Task Force), ACP (Disha PS), ADCP (CSB) and Inspector of Cyber Crime Police Station were also asked to give justification to the Range Office over the requirement of the Inspector Posts.

A senior police officer from the city said that creation of these posts will definitely ease pressure on the existing officers, apart from helping in speedy investigations.

